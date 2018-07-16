Sangrita Verde

Sangrita, a blend of juices, herbs, and spices traditionally served with tequila and mezcal to draw out their nuanced flavors, is growing in popularity in Mexico and the United States. A sangrita—“little blood”—is salty, sweet, tangy, and spicy all at once. This version, with peach and tomatillo from Shannon Ponche at Leyenda in Brooklyn, brings out the sweet vegetal notes in mezcal like Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas. Or, make a michelada by stirring 1/4 cup of the sangrita with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in an ice-filled glass. Top with beer—this sangrita pairs well with an IPA. If you don’t have a juicer, puree and strain 2 lb. fresh tomatillos for their juice.