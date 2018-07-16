Sangrita Verde
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Shannon Ponche
August 2018

Sangrita, a blend of juices, herbs, and spices traditionally served with tequila and mezcal to draw out their nuanced flavors, is growing in popularity in Mexico and the United States. A sangrita—“little blood”—is salty, sweet, tangy, and spicy all at once. This version, with peach and tomatillo from Shannon Ponche at Leyenda in Brooklyn, brings out the sweet vegetal notes in mezcal like Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas. Or, make a michelada by stirring 1/4 cup of the sangrita with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in an ice-filled glass. Top with beer—this sangrita pairs well with an IPA. If you don’t have a juicer, puree and strain 2 lb. fresh tomatillos for their juice.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound (3 medium) white peaches, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/4 cups fresh tomatillo juice (from 1 pound [6 medium] tomatillos)
  • 10 fresh basil leaves 1/4 stemmed habanero chile (seeds left in)
  • 1 teaspoons fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step

Process peaches, lime juice, and water in a blender until smooth, about 45 seconds. Add tomatillo juice, basil, habanero chile, and salt. Process until smooth, about 25 seconds. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discarding pulp. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up