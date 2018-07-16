Sangrita Roja
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Shannon Ponche
August 2018

Sangrita, a blend of juices, herbs and spices traditionally served with tequila and mezcal to draw out their nuanced flavors, is growing in popularity in Mexico and the United States. A sangrita—“little blood”—is salty, sweet, tangy, and spicy all at once. Reminiscent of Bloody Mary mix, sweetened with orange juice and pomegranate molasses, and with a touch of complexity from chiles de árbol, this beginner sangrita from Shannon Ponche at Leyenda in Brooklyn is perfect with blanco tequilas made with 100% blue agave, such as Siembra Valles Blanco. Or, make a michelada by stirring 1/4 cup of the sangrita with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in an ice-filled glass. Top with beer—this sangrita pairs well with a Mexican-style lager.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups canned tomato juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh celery juice (from 6 ounces celery)
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice (from 1 orange)
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
  • 1/2 tablespoon freshly ground toasted chiles de árbol (from 3 chiles)
  • 1/2 tablespoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoons black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Whisk together tomato juice, celery juice, lime juice, orange juice, molasses, chiles de árbol, salt, and pepper in a large container until salt dissolves. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

