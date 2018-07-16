Sangrita Roja

Sangrita, a blend of juices, herbs and spices traditionally served with tequila and mezcal to draw out their nuanced flavors, is growing in popularity in Mexico and the United States. A sangrita—“little blood”—is salty, sweet, tangy, and spicy all at once. Reminiscent of Bloody Mary mix, sweetened with orange juice and pomegranate molasses, and with a touch of complexity from chiles de árbol, this beginner sangrita from Shannon Ponche at Leyenda in Brooklyn is perfect with blanco tequilas made with 100% blue agave, such as Siembra Valles Blanco. Or, make a michelada by stirring 1/4 cup of the sangrita with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice in an ice-filled glass. Top with beer—this sangrita pairs well with a Mexican-style lager.