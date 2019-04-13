Sandy Bottoms 
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Stephanie Andrews
May 2019

This pitcher drink pairs hydrating watermelon with the delicate fennel-and-herb flavor of Peychaud's bitters. "The watermelon and lime in this deceptively simple cocktail pair perfectly with the sea salt left on your lips from a long day at the beach," says Stephanie Andrews of Billy Sunday in Chicago. You can buy high-quality watermelon juice, such as Evolution Fresh, from the refrigerated section of your grocery store, or use a blender to make quick work of seedless watermelon chunks. Just process about 3 cups of melon until smooth, and pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer before measuring.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh watermelon juice
  • 1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) chilled white rum
  • 3/4 cup chilled 1-to-1 Simple Syrup
  • 3/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 6 limes)
  • 1/2 cup Peychaud’s bitters 
  • Lime wheels, mint sprigs, and small watermelon slices, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine watermelon juice, chilled rum, chilled simple syrup, lime juice, and bitters in a 2-quart pitcher; stir to combine. If not serving immediately, seal well with plastic wrap, and refrigerate up to 2 hours.

Step 2    

To serve, stir watermelon mixture well. Fill pitcher with ice, and stir gently until outside of pitcher is cool. Pour into rocks glasses filled with ice, and garnish each glass with a lime wheel, mint sprig, and small watermelon slice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up