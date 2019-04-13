Sandy Bottoms 

This pitcher drink pairs hydrating watermelon with the delicate fennel-and-herb flavor of Peychaud's bitters. "The watermelon and lime in this deceptively simple cocktail pair perfectly with the sea salt left on your lips from a long day at the beach," says Stephanie Andrews of Billy Sunday in Chicago. You can buy high-quality watermelon juice, such as Evolution Fresh, from the refrigerated section of your grocery store, or use a blender to make quick work of seedless watermelon chunks. Just process about 3 cups of melon until smooth, and pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer before measuring.