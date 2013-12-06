© Tina Rupp
The Modern • New York City The bar team at The Modern invented the Sandía ("watermelon" in Spanish) with summer in mind. Most of the restaurant's cocktails pair well with food; this one complements fish, especially salmon. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the rum with the dill sprig, lemon wedges and cantaloupe cubes. Add the ice, shake well and pour into a rocks glass. Stir in the tonic water.
