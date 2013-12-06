Sandía
The Modern • New York City The bar team at The Modern invented the Sandía ("watermelon" in Spanish) with summer in mind. Most of the restaurant's cocktails pair well with food; this one complements fish, especially salmon. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces melon rum
  • 1 dill sprig
  • 2 lemon wedges, halved crosswise
  • Three 1-inch cantaloupe cubes
  • 1 cup ice
  • 1 ounce chilled tonic water

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the rum with the dill sprig, lemon wedges and cantaloupe cubes. Add the ice, shake well and pour into a rocks glass. Stir in the tonic water.

