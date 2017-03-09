Sancerre-Poached Scallops with Soft Grits

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock and 1 cup of water to a boil. Gradually stir in the grits and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the grits are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm over very low heat; stir in tablespoons of water if too thick.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in another medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Add the shallot, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Carefully add the wine and bring to a simmer. Add the scallops and simmer until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the scallops to a plate and keep warm. Discard the poaching liquid.