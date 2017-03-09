Sancerre-Poached Scallops with Soft Grits
© Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
April 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses white wine—Sancerre especially—to delicately poach scallops. If you don’t have Sancerre, Sauvignon Blanc is delicious, too. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 quart chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1 cup quick-cooking grits 
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano 
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 shallot, sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 2 cups Sancerre
  • 12 jumbo sea scallops  (1 1/2 pounds) 
  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts—toasted, skinned and chopped 
  • Snipped chives, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock and 1 cup  of water to a boil. Gradually stir  in the grits and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the grits are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm over very low heat; stir in tablespoons of water if too thick. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in another medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over  moderate heat. Add the shallot, garlic and a generous pinch  of salt and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Carefully add the wine and bring to a simmer. Add the scallops and simmer until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the scallops to  a plate and keep warm. Discard the poaching liquid. 

Step 3    

In a small skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the hazelnuts and cook, stirring, until warmed, about 2 minutes. Serve the scallops over the grits, topped with the warm hazelnuts and snipped chives. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up