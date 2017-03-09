Sancerre-Poached Scallops with Soft Grits

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses white wine—Sancerre especially—to delicately poach scallops. If you don’t have Sancerre, Sauvignon Blanc is delicious, too. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock and 1 cup of water to a boil. Gradually stir in the grits and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the grits are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese and 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm over very low heat; stir in tablespoons of water if too thick.
Meanwhile, in another medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Add the shallot, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Carefully add the wine and bring to a simmer. Add the scallops and simmer until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the scallops to a plate and keep warm. Discard the poaching liquid.
In a small skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the hazelnuts and cook, stirring, until warmed, about 2 minutes. Serve the scallops over the grits, topped with the warm hazelnuts and snipped chives.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Kathleen Donahue Fowler
Review Body: This is delicious and easy to make. I reduced the cooking liquid and swirled in butter to make a sauce. Served it with oven roasted asparagus sprinkled with truffle salt.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-12
Author Name: Fuzzytop
Review Body: Sounds delicious, but why discard the poaching liquid? Seems to me you could use it as the base for a nice sauce, or a good add-in to a fish stew.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-04-04
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: I really liked this recipe. It was easy to make and even though I didn't had Sancerre, Santa Margherita was very good.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-09
Author Name: Aflores8d
Review Body: This was absolutely yummy! Poaching is a great foolproof solution for succulent scallops. I’ll double-check my seasoning next time!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-04-07
Author Name: Bonniebrie
Review Body: Great and simple recipe.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-15
Author Name: Shari Broder
Review Body: We were disappointed in this dish. The flavors really didn't seem to go together. We won't make this again.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-04-22