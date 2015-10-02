Sambal Terung (Malaysian Roasted Eggplant with Chile Sauce)

Removing the seeds and inner ribs from the chiles will reduce their spiciness. If handling the Thai chiles, be sure to use gloves. There are many variations of shrimp paste available at Asian markets, from salty Chinese shrimp sauce to Thai shrimp paste, the latter almost always containing soybean oil. I prefer the shrimp paste that’s sold in blocks, either labeled as Belacan (Malay) or Terasi (Indonesian). The blocks are easy to work with and usually only carry shrimp and salt as their ingredients.