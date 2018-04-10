Salty Cat
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
24 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Food & Wine

This clever twist on the salty dog from Houston’s Better Luck Tomorrow uses a syrup made from umeboshi (Japanese pickled plums) and grapefruit-infused gin.

Ingredients

Grapefruit-infused Gin

  • Peel of 1 grapefruit, removed with a vegetable peeler
  • 6 ounces gin (preferably Citadelle)

Boshi syrup

  • 3 umeboshi (Japanese pickled plums)
  • 6 ounces rich simple syrup

Cocktail

  • Fine Himalayan pink salt, for rim
  • 3/4 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Red ball pick, 2 grapefruit triangles, and pâte de fruit, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Grapefruit-Infused Gin

Place grapefruit peel strips in a medium bowl. Add gin, and let stand for 24 hours. Strain; discard solids.

Step 2    Make the Boshi Syrup

Place plums and simple syrup in a blender, and process on high until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to an airtight container, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 3    Make the cocktail

Salt the rim of a double old-fashioned glass with salt. Fill glass with ice. Combine grapefruit juice, lime juice, 11/2 ounce Grapefruit-Infused Gin, and 3/4 ounce Boshi Syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake until chilled, and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with a red ball pick fitted with grapefruit triangles and pâte de fruit.

