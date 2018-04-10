How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Grapefruit-Infused Gin Place grapefruit peel strips in a medium bowl. Add gin, and let stand for 24 hours. Strain; discard solids.

Step 2 Make the Boshi Syrup Place plums and simple syrup in a blender, and process on high until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to an airtight container, and refrigerate until ready to use.