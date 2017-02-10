Salty Almond Rice Krispie Bites

Step 1

In a medium bowl, combine the cereal with the almonds and salt. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the 5 tablespoons of butter with the marshmallows and almond butter. Microwave in 1-minute bursts for about 3 minutes, until the marshmallows and butter are melted. Stir in the vanilla. Pour the marshmallow mixture over the cereal and stir until just combined.