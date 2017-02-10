Salty Almond Rice Krispie Bites
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 170 pieces
Anna Painter

Work quickly—or better yet—get a few willing hands to help when you’re scooping and rolling this adult version of a Rice Krispie treat; the mixture stiffens slightly as it cools. Slideshow: More Marshmallow Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 cups puffed-rice cereal, such as Rice Krispies
  • 1 cup salted roasted almonds, finely chopped
  •  2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for brushing
  • One 10-ounce bag of marshmallows
  • 1/2 cup natural almond butter
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the cereal with the almonds and salt. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the 5 tablespoons of butter with the marshmallows and almond butter. Microwave in 1-minute bursts for about 3 minutes, until the marshmallows and butter are melted. Stir in the vanilla. Pour the marshmallow mixture over the cereal and stir until just combined.

Step 2    

Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with wax paper. Working quickly and using a lightly buttered teaspoon, scoop out 1-teaspoon mounds of the marshmallow mixture and roll them into balls. Stir the marshmallow mixture occasionally to help keep it soft. Transfer the balls to the prepared baking sheets and let stand at room temperature until firm, about 15 minutes, before serving.

Make Ahead

These treats can be stored in a gallon-size resealable bag at room temperature for up to 1 week.

