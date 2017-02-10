Salty Almond Rice Krispie Bites

Work quickly—or better yet—get a few willing hands to help when you’re scooping and rolling this adult version of a Rice Krispie treat; the mixture stiffens slightly as it cools. Slideshow: More Marshmallow Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the cereal with the almonds and salt. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the 5 tablespoons of butter with the marshmallows and almond butter. Microwave in 1-minute bursts for about 3 minutes, until the marshmallows and butter are melted. Stir in the vanilla. Pour the marshmallow mixture over the cereal and stir until just combined.
Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with wax paper. Working quickly and using a lightly buttered teaspoon, scoop out 1-teaspoon mounds of the marshmallow mixture and roll them into balls. Stir the marshmallow mixture occasionally to help keep it soft. Transfer the balls to the prepared baking sheets and let stand at room temperature until firm, about 15 minutes, before serving.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: I don't like the almond flavor as a base for a dessert
Date Published: 2017-05-09