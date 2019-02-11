Salted Oyster Caesar Dressing with Chicories
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Spike Gjerde
March 2019

Spike Gjerde, the James Beard Award–winning chef at restaurants like A Rake’s Progress in Washington, D.C., and Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, approaches local sourcing with religious fervor. He forgoes olive oil and lemons, using locally grown and pressed oils and vinegars in their place. His team dries mint, lavender, peaches, and cherries—and even makes garlic powder. He refuses to buy from distributors, even when they buy from local growers, because he wants every penny to go the farm. “A lot of people say, ‘Wow, this is harder than I thought.’ Then they just call [giant distributor] Sysco. But it’s why we’re doing it,” Gjerde says. “Our job is to get more value back to growers.” Gjerde loves Great Wicomico Oyster Co., and dries his own oysters for this dish, but we recommend buying them at any Asian grocery store. They keep well in the freezer, so keep extra around to add flavor to soups and sauces.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounces dried oysters (about 5 oysters)
  • 3 tablespoons white verjus
    2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • 1/4 teaspoon medium-grind sea salt
  • 1/4 cup sunflower oil
  • 1 pound mixed chicories (such as frisée, treviso, radicchio, Belgian endive, or escarole), trimmed and leaves separated

How to Make It

Step

Combine oysters, verjus, mustard, garlic, and salt in a blender. Process until finely chopped, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of blender as needed. With blender running, remove center piece of lid, and gradually add oil in a slow, steady stream, processing until dressing is emulsified. Arrange chicories on a serving platter, and drizzle with dressing.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up