Salted Maple-Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Crisp

This dessert-turned-breakfast is healthier than the traditional crisp you are used to. Sweetened with only maple syrup, this dish is chock-full of fiber-rich oats, antioxidant berries and dark chocolate. Don't let the word "healthy" fool you, as the rich chocolate and tart raspberries coated in maple syrup are sure to delight on any morning.