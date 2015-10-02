Salted Maple-Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Crisp
Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Shelly Westerhausen
July 2015

This dessert-turned-breakfast is healthier than the traditional crisp you are used to. Sweetened with only maple syrup, this dish is chock-full of fiber-rich oats, antioxidant berries and dark chocolate. Don’t let the word “healthy” fool you, as the rich chocolate and tart raspberries coated in maple syrup are sure to delight on any morning. Slideshow: More Recipes with Berries

Ingredients

  • 1 quart raspberries
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup, divided, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 cup oats
  • 1/4 cup almonds, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • Dash of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup milk, or coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil, divided
  • Powdered sugar (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2    

Combine the raspberries, dark chocolate, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup in a bowl and set aside. In another bowl, combine the oats, almonds, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Slowly pour the milk into the oat mixture and stir until it resembles wet oatmeal.

Step 3    

Grease a cast-iron skillet or small baking dish with the coconut oil. Lay raspberry mixture in a single layer on the baking dish and spoon the oat mixture on top. Dot the remaining coconut oil over the oats and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the oats on the top are browned. Remove from the oven and drizzle with maple syrup, coarse sea salt and powdered sugar. Serve with yogurt or ice cream.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up