Salted Maple-Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Crisp

This dessert-turned-breakfast is healthier than the traditional crisp you are used to. Sweetened with only maple syrup, this dish is chock-full of fiber-rich oats, antioxidant berries and dark chocolate. Don’t let the word “healthy” fool you, as the rich chocolate and tart raspberries coated in maple syrup are sure to delight on any morning. Slideshow: More Recipes with Berries
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°.
Combine the raspberries, dark chocolate, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup in a bowl and set aside. In another bowl, combine the oats, almonds, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Slowly pour the milk into the oat mixture and stir until it resembles wet oatmeal.
Grease a cast-iron skillet or small baking dish with the coconut oil. Lay raspberry mixture in a single layer on the baking dish and spoon the oat mixture on top. Dot the remaining coconut oil over the oats and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the oats on the top are browned. Remove from the oven and drizzle with maple syrup, coarse sea salt and powdered sugar. Serve with yogurt or ice cream.
