This Montreal condiment is very easy to make and great on everything from steak to chicken, fish and vegetables, as well as in soups and stews. Slideshow: Cooking with Herbs
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the chopped carrot, parsnip, celery and onion. Pulse the vegetables until finely chopped. Add the parsley, chives and spinach and pulse until the mixture is very finely minced. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the salt. Cover and refrigerate the salted herbs at least overnight and up to 1 month in an airtight jar.
