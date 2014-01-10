Salted Herbs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Hugue Dufour
February 2014

This Montreal condiment is very easy to make and great on everything from steak to chicken, fish and vegetables, as well as in soups and stews. Slideshow: Cooking with Herbs

Ingredients

  • 1 medium carrot, coarsely chopped
  • 1 small parsnip, coarsely chopped
  • 1 celery rib, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup packed parsley leaves
  • 1 cup snipped chives
  • 1 cup packed spinach (not baby spinach)
  • 1/3 cup coarse sea salt

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the chopped carrot, parsnip, celery and onion. Pulse the vegetables until finely chopped. Add the parsley, chives and spinach and pulse until the mixture is very finely minced. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the salt. Cover and refrigerate the salted herbs at least overnight and up to 1 month in an airtight jar.

