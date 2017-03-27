Salted Fish Carpaccio with Parmesan Rind Broth & Pickled Green Almonds

This dish uses the Parmesan Rind Broth just as a flavoring, not as a soup. Note: When purchasing fish for carpaccio, tartare, or sushi, tell the grocer that you plan to eat the fish raw, and let him or her recommend the freshest and most suitable fillet available. If the grocer is filleting it for you, ask to have the parts wrapped separately: the fillet, the skin with the underlayer of fat still clinging to it (for grilling), and the head and tail for the recipes on page 181. They might even have the scales for the recipe on page 192. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Whitefish Recipes