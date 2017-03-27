Salted Fish Carpaccio with Parmesan Rind Broth & Pickled Green Almonds

This dish uses the Parmesan Rind Broth just as a flavoring, not as a soup. Note: When purchasing fish for carpaccio, tartare, or sushi, tell the grocer that you plan to eat the fish raw, and let him or her recommend the freshest and most suitable fillet available. If the grocer is filleting it for you, ask to have the parts wrapped separately: the fillet, the skin with the underlayer of fat still clinging to it (for grilling), and the head and tail for the recipes on page 181. They might even have the scales for the recipe on page 192. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Whitefish Recipes
In a small bowl, mix the salt with the peppercorns, all the seeds, the rosemary, and thyme. Spread evenly over the fillet, massaging the mix into the flesh; turn over and spread over the other side. Wrap with plastic wrap on a dish and refrigerate for 24 hours. Completely wipe the salt from the fillet but don’t rinse.
With a sharp knife, slice the fillet very thinly so the pieces look almost translucent, being sure to cut on the bias and against the grain.
Top the slices of fillet with a few slices of pickled almonds and sprinkle with salt. Drizzle with the lemon juice, Parmesan broth, and grapeseed oil. Scatter with small edible flowers if you like.
