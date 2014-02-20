Salted Caramel Shortbread with Chocolate Drizzle
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Kristen Stevens
October 2014

Chewy caramel and soft buttery shortbread make for a real treat; these cookies are perfect for any occasion. Slideshow: Dessert Bars

Ingredients

Shortbread

  • 2 sticks (1 cup) salted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Caramel

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Chocolate Drizzle

  • 3 tablespoons dark chocolate or dark chocolate chips
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line an 8x8 inch pan with parchment paper, leaving a little overhang on 2 of the edges.

Step 2    

Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake on the middle rack in the oven for 22 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

Step 3    

When the shortbread is cool begin the caramel. Add all the caramel ingredients to a small but deep saucepan. Over medium heat stir until the butter has melted. Attach a candy thermometer and let the caramel boil (do not stir) until the temperature reaches 250°, about 9 minutes. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and pour the caramel over the cooled shortbread. Let the caramel harden at room temperature for about 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Using the overhanging parchment paper, remove the shortbread from the pan. Cut into 12 equal bars.

Step 5    

In a small pan over medium heat combine the dark chocolate, butter and 2 tablespoons of water. Stir until the chocolate has just melted then immediately remove from the heat. If the chocolate is quite thick add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it pours easily off a spoon. Drizzle the chocolate over top of each of the bars.

Make Ahead

Cookies can be made up to three days in advance and stored carefully in a single layer in an airtight container.

