Salted Caramel Shortbread with Chocolate Drizzle

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line an 8x8 inch pan with parchment paper, leaving a little overhang on 2 of the edges.

Step 2 Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake on the middle rack in the oven for 22 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

Step 3 When the shortbread is cool begin the caramel. Add all the caramel ingredients to a small but deep saucepan. Over medium heat stir until the butter has melted. Attach a candy thermometer and let the caramel boil (do not stir) until the temperature reaches 250°, about 9 minutes. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and pour the caramel over the cooled shortbread. Let the caramel harden at room temperature for about 10 minutes.

Step 4 Using the overhanging parchment paper, remove the shortbread from the pan. Cut into 12 equal bars.