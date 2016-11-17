Salted Caramel Apple Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400° and position racks in the bottom and center thirds of the oven.

Step 2 Whisk together 1 cup of granulated sugar and 1/4 cup of water in a medium saucepan, and cook over medium-low heat until the sugar is just dissolved. Add the butter and bring to a slow boil. Continue cooking over medium heat until the mixture turns a deep golden brown, almost copper. Remove from the heat and immediately but slowly add the heavy cream - be careful, the mixture will bubble rapidly and steam. Whisk the final mixture together well and set aside to cool while you prepare the apple filling.

Step 3 Dredge the apple slices in the lemon juice. Sprinkle lightly with the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. Set aside to soften slightly and release some of the juices, 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 4 In a large bowl, sprinkle the Angostura bitters over the raw sugar. Add the cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, black pepper, kosher salt and flour, and mix well. Add the prepared apples to the sugar-spice mixture, leaving behind any excess liquids. Gently turn the apples to evenly distribute the spice mix.

Step 5 Tightly layer the apples in the prepared pie shell so that there are minimal gaps, mounding the apples slightly higher in the center. Pour a generous 1/2 cup to 3/4 cup of the caramel sauce evenly over the apples (use the larger quantity if you like a sweeter pie). Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon of the flaky sea salt. Assemble the lattice on top of the pie and crimp the edges as desired. Chill the pie in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to set the pastry.

Step 6 Brush the pastry with the egg wash to coast, being careful not to drag the caramel in to the pastry (it will burn). Sprinkle with the desired amount of Demerara sugar and flaky sea salt.