Salted Anchovies, Salsa Verde, Bread, Butter

Chef Missy Robbins found inspiration for this dish in Italy: “Perhaps my biggest aha moment in Italy was the discovery of anchovies doused in an eggy salsa verde. This is not a combination that had ever crossed my mind before and when put atop a chunk of hearty bread swathed with creamy butter, the flavor experience was transformative in its simplicity. It has everything you want in a little snack; or, if you’re like me, you would happily let this serve as your meal.” Reprinted with permission from Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing Slideshow: More Anchovy Recipes