Salted Anchovies, Salsa Verde, Bread, Butter

Chef Missy Robbins found inspiration for this dish in Italy: “Perhaps my biggest aha moment in Italy was the discovery of anchovies doused in an eggy salsa verde. This is not a combination that had ever crossed my mind before and when put atop a chunk of hearty bread swathed with creamy butter, the flavor experience was transformative in its simplicity. It has everything you want in a little snack; or, if you’re like me, you would happily let this serve as your meal.” Reprinted with permission from Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing Slideshow: More Anchovy Recipes
How to Make It
Make the salsa verde Mix the parsley, chives, tarragon, anchovy, garlic, and shallots together in a small bowl. Cover with the olive oil. Set aside until ready to use.
Place the eggs in a small pot, cover with cold water, and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and let sit exactly 4 minutes. Remove the eggs from the water and transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking. Once cooled, peel them and add only the yolks to the bowl of herbs along with the mustard. Mix together until blended—the consistency will be slightly textured, not smooth.
Once you’re ready to cook and serve the fish, transfer 3⁄4 cup of the herb base to a small bowl and whisk in the vinegar. Taste and add more vinegar if necessary— the sauce should have a bright acidic bite to it.
Rip the bread, spread the butter, dip in the salsa verde, add an anchovy, eat, and repeat!
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5