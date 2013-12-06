Salt-Roasted Shrimp
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Matt Molina
March 2009

Chef Matt Molina and his friends had ultrafresh shrimp in the town of Cesenatico on the Adriatic coast. His recipe here re-creates the dish. Roasting the shrimp in hot salt concentrates their sweet flavor.    Quick Fish Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 4 cups kosher salt (2 pounds)
  • 1 1/2 pounds unshelled large shrimp, preferably head-on
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 500°. Pour the salt into a large ovenproof skillet and heat in the oven for 15 minutes, until very hot.

Step 2    

Arrange the shrimp in a single layer in a deep metal baking pan. Pour the hot salt over the shrimp, covering them completely. Roast the shrimp for 5 minutes, until just cooked through. Rinse the shrimp briefly under hot water and pat dry. Serve immediately with olive oil for dipping.

Suggested Pairing

The floral, medium-bodied Orvietos of Umbria, made primarily from Grechetto and Trebbiano grapes, are great partners for shellfish.

