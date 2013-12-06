Salt-Roasted Shrimp

© Marie Hennechart
Chef Matt Molina and his friends had ultrafresh shrimp in the town of Cesenatico on the Adriatic coast. His recipe here re-creates the dish. Roasting the shrimp in hot salt concentrates their sweet flavor. Quick Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 500°. Pour the salt into a large ovenproof skillet and heat in the oven for 15 minutes, until very hot.
Step 2
Arrange the shrimp in a single layer in a deep metal baking pan. Pour the hot salt over the shrimp, covering them completely. Roast the shrimp for 5 minutes, until just cooked through. Rinse the shrimp briefly under hot water and pat dry. Serve immediately with olive oil for dipping.
Suggested Pairing
The floral, medium-bodied Orvietos of Umbria, made primarily from Grechetto and Trebbiano grapes, are great partners for shellfish.
