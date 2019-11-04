Salt & Pepper Spatchcocked Turkey

Don’t be fooled by the simplicity of this turkey from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Salt and pepper are all you need when the meat is juicy and tender. Because it’s spatchcocked (the backbone is removed and the bird is flattened before cooking), the skin is supremely crisp and it roasts in nearly half the time as traditional versions.
How to Make It
Set the turkey breast side down on a work surface. Using sturdy kitchen shears, cut along either side of the backbone to remove it. Turn the turkey breast side up and push down the turkey to flatten it, then fold the wing tips behind the wings.
Put a flat baking rack on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush the turkey all over with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Put the turkey on the rack and let it come to room temperature.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450°. Roast the turkey for about 1 hour and 10 minutes, rotating the pan a few times, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 165°; tent with foil if it browns too quickly. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 30 minutes. Carve the turkey and serve.