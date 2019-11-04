Salt & Pepper Spatchcocked Turkey

How to Make It

Step 1 Set the turkey breast side down on a work surface. Using sturdy kitchen shears, cut along either side of the backbone to remove it. Turn the turkey breast side up and push down the turkey to flatten it, then fold the wing tips behind the wings.

Step 2 Put a flat baking rack on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush the turkey all over with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Put the turkey on the rack and let it come to room temperature.