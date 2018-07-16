Salt-Cured Sea Bass Tostadas (Callo de Lobina)

Local lore has it that this ceviche variation from Sinaloa, in Northwest Mexico, was originally adapted by inland communities that loved scallops but couldn’t always get them. Applying a salt-and-ice brine to the more plentiful sea bass gives the fish a creamy texture that mimics the sweet flesh of scallops. But the secret of this recipe by Javier Cabral and Paola Briseño González is Sinaloa’s utterly addicting salsa negra, made with soy sauce and fresh lime juice. You’ll want to pour it over everything.