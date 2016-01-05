Salt-Cured Duck Breasts with Fava Beans & Sweet Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Arrange the duck breasts in a single layer in a glass or ceramic baking dish. In a food processor, pulse the kosher salt with the sugar, cilantro, basil, garlic and 1 teaspoon of chives until finely ground. Rub the salt all over the duck breasts and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.

Step 2 Fill a bowl with ice water. In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the fava beans until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the favas to the ice bath. Add the peas to the pot and cook until bright green and tender, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and transfer to the ice bath. Drain the fava beans and peas, then pinch the favas out of their skins; discard the skins.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 400°. Wipe the curing mixture off the duck breasts. If they have been curing for over 4 hours, rinse them, then pat dry. In a large ovenproof skillet, cook the duck breasts skin side down until golden brown and the fat has rendered, 7 to 8 minutes. Turn the duck breasts skin side up and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast the duck for about 15 minutes for medium-rare meat; an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breasts should register 135°. Transfer the duck to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the asparagus and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the spring onions and cook for 2 minutes, then stir in the fava beans, peas, chicken stock and milk and bring to a simmer. Season with sea salt and black pepper.