Salt-Crusted Rack of Lamb

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, stir the kosher salt and tarragon into the water. The mixture should be slushy; if you squeeze a handful, it should just hold together. At either end of a large roasting pan, using half of the salt mixture, form 2 ovals slightly larger than the lamb racks.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the lamb, meaty side down, and cook over moderately high heat until browned, about 4 minutes. Turn the racks and brown the tops and sides for 2 minutes each. Set the racks on the beds of salt and let the lamb cool slightly.

Step 3 Pat the remaining salt mixture over and around the lamb racks to cover the meat completely. Roast for 25 minutes, until an instant- read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 135°. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.