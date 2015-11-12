Salt Cod Fritters with Curry Aioli

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the salt cod with 3 inches of cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 2 days, changing the water at least 3 times each day.

Step 2 Drain the salt cod, transfer to a medium saucepan and add enough cold water to cover the fish by 2 inches. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the fish until it just flakes with a fork, about 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fish to a plate and let cool. Flake the fish and discard any bones or bits of skin.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion, bell peppers and black pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the vegetables are softened, about 10 minutes. Scrape the vegetables into a small bowl and let cool.

Step 4 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the cornstarch, salt, sugar and baking powder. Mix in the egg and sparkling water with a fork until almost combined. Stir the flaked salt cod and the cooked vegetables into the batter.