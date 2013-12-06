Salt-Baked Caraway Beet Hors d'Oeuvres

© Fredrika Stjärne
Baking beets in caraway and sage-laced salt infuses them with flavor. Slideshows: Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix the salt with the caraway and sage. In a large baking dish, spread 1 cup of the salt mixture in an even layer. Lay the beets on the salt and cover them completely with the remaining salt. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the beets are tender when pierced with a knife.
Step 2
Crack the salt crust and remove the beets. Dust off the salt and slip off the skins. Wipe off any excess salt with paper towels and serve the beets with yogurt.
