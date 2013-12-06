Salt-Baked Caraway Beet Hors d'Oeuvres
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
October 2013

Baking beets in caraway and sage-laced salt infuses them with flavor. Slideshows: Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 4 cups kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons caraway seeds
  • 1/4 cup chopped sage leaves, plus 5 sage sprigs
  • 3 bunches mixed baby beets (1 1/4 pounds or about 15 baby beets), trimmed and scrubbed
  • Plain whole-milk Greek yogurt or sour cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix the salt with the caraway and sage. In a large baking dish, spread 1 cup of the salt mixture in an even layer. Lay the beets on the salt and cover them completely with the remaining salt. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the beets are tender when pierced with a knife.

Step 2    

Crack the salt crust and remove the beets. Dust off the salt and slip off the skins. Wipe off any excess salt with paper towels and serve the beets with yogurt.

