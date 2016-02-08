Salt-and-Vinegar French Fries
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Chloe Coscarelli
March 2016

These no-fry French fries are baked at an extra-high temperature for a supertender interior and an extra-crispy crust. Slideshow: More Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch-thick sticks
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Malt vinegar, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt. Spread the potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet in  a single layer. Bake until golden brown and tender, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through. Sprinkle with salt and malt vinegar and serve immediately, passing more vinegar at the table.

