Salt-and-Vinegar French Fries

These no-fry French fries are baked at an extra-high temperature for a supertender interior and an extra-crispy crust. Slideshow: More Fry Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt. Spread the potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Bake until golden brown and tender, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through. Sprinkle with salt and malt vinegar and serve immediately, passing more vinegar at the table.
