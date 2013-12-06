Salt-and-Vinegar Chickpeas

These tart, salty chickpeas pack a ton of crunch. Slideshow: Chickpea Recipes
Combine chickpeas and vinegar in small sauce pan over high heat and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from from the heat, cover, and it let sit for 30 minutes. Drain chickpeas and pat dry.
Preheat oven to 400º.Toss the chickpeas with oil, salt, and pepper. Spread on a large baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown and crunchy.
Water is the enemy of crunch, so make sure you remove as much moisture as possible after boiling the chickpeas. Use paper towels to remove any surface moisture, and if you have time, let them air-dry for 30 minutes before tossing with oil and baking.
Review Body: If I make them again I would use half the pepper cause 2 tsp is a bit in your face. Also wish I saw the note about letting them air dry after boiling before I went to review it.
Date Published: 2018-01-08