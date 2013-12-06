Salt-and-Vinegar Chickpeas
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Emily Farris
October 2008

These tart, salty chickpeas pack a ton of crunch. Slideshow: Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 3 cups white distilled vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine chickpeas and vinegar in small sauce pan over high heat and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from from the heat, cover, and it let sit for 30 minutes. Drain chickpeas and pat dry.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 400º.Toss the chickpeas with oil, salt, and pepper. Spread on a large baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown and crunchy.

Make Ahead

The chickpeas can be roasted up to 1 day ahead. Cool completely and store in an air-tight container. Can be served at room temperature or briefly reheated, about 5 minutes at 400º.

Notes

Water is the enemy of crunch, so make sure you remove as much moisture as possible after boiling the chickpeas. Use paper towels to remove any surface moisture, and if you have time, let them air-dry for 30 minutes before tossing with oil and baking.

