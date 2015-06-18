Salt-and-Pepper Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry-Lemonade Jam
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 sandwiches
Christina Tosi
July 2015

These sweet and savory cookies are terrific with their strawberry-jam filling and on their own. The recipe makes a little extra jam—it’s also excellent on toast, muffins and angel food cake. Slideshow: More Sandwich Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

JAM

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and coarsely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Pinch of freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Ball Low or No-Sugar Needed Pectin
  • 3/4 cup sugar

COOKIES

  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 4 teaspoons freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 pound (4 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the jam

In a medium bowl, mash half of the strawberries with a potato masher. In a medium saucepan, whisk the mashed and chopped strawberries with the lemon zest and juice, the vinegar, salt, pepper and 1/3 cup of water. Sprinkle the pectin evenly on top, then whisk until incorporated. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar, return to a boil and cook over high heat until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and skim off any foam. Let the jam cool. Scrape into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2    Make the cookies

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the salt, pepper, baking powder and baking soda until evenly combined. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter and sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time until incorporated. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until just combined. Make ahead: The dough can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Using a  1 1/2-ounce ice cream scoop or a soup spoon and working in 2 batches, scoop the dough into 11/2-inch balls and arrange at least 3 inches apart on 2 parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes, until set at the edges and lightly browned; rotate the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to  a rack to cool completely.

Step 4    

To serve, spread 1 heaping tablespoon of the strawberry jam on one side of half the cookies. Sandwich with the remaining cookies and serve.

Make Ahead

The jam can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. The salt-and-pepper cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

