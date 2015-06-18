Salt-and-Pepper Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

These sweet and savory cookies are terrific with their strawberry-jam filling and on their own. The recipe makes a little extra jam—it’s also excellent on toast, muffins and angel food cake. Slideshow: More Sandwich Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mash half of the strawberries with a potato masher. In a medium saucepan, whisk the mashed and chopped strawberries with the lemon zest and juice, the vinegar, salt, pepper and 1/3 cup of water. Sprinkle the pectin evenly on top, then whisk until incorporated. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar, return to a boil and cook over high heat until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and skim off any foam. Let the jam cool. Scrape into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the salt, pepper, baking powder and baking soda until evenly combined. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter and sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time until incorporated. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until just combined. Make ahead: The dough can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Using a 1 1/2-ounce ice cream scoop or a soup spoon and working in 2 batches, scoop the dough into 11/2-inch balls and arrange at least 3 inches apart on 2 parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes, until set at the edges and lightly browned; rotate the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.
To serve, spread 1 heaping tablespoon of the strawberry jam on one side of half the cookies. Sandwich with the remaining cookies and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Terri Bretch
Review Body: I've made these 3-4 times and can't seem to get enough of them. I don't mess with the strawberry jam at all. I think they're great on their own.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-31
Author Name: Ashley Hunt
Review Body: I loved the idea of a salt/pepper cookie. The best part of the recipe is the strawberry jam. The cookies tasted terrible. I even remade them to make sure I wasn't missing anything. The cookies were soft and buttery, without the pepper, I think they would have been amazing with the jam. Just my personal experience, maybe others have had better luck.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-07-26