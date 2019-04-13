Salt-and-Pepper Limes 

This simple but brilliant Vietnamese condiment is a game-changer. Squeeze these salt-, black pepper-, and chile- seasoned lime wedges over any protein or salad for a fresh hit of acid and spice (we love them with Grilled Chile-Glazed Shrimp with Herbs and Rice Noodles), or simply set these limes on the table with any dish that needs an extra kick, and let diners adjust flavor to their own preferences.