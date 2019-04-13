Salt-and-Pepper Limes 
Justin Walker
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Food & Wine
May 2019

This simple but brilliant Vietnamese condiment is a game-changer. Squeeze these salt-, black pepper-, and chile- seasoned lime wedges over any protein or salad for a fresh hit of acid and spice (we love them with Grilled Chile-Glazed Shrimp with Herbs and Rice Noodles), or simply set these limes on the table with any dish that needs an extra kick, and let diners adjust flavor to their own preferences.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon fine sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon finely ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped red Thai chile (from 1 small chile) (optional)
  • 1 (3-ounce) lime, cut into 6 wedges

How to Make It

Step

Stir together salt, black pepper, and chile, if desired, in a small bowl. Add lime wedges; toss until well coated.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up