Salsa Verde Enchiladas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, puree the tomatillos, chile, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2 In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook, stirring until golden, about 8 minutes.

Step 3 Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the reserved salsa verde over the tortillas, sprinkle with the cheese.