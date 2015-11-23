Salsa Verde Enchiladas

Salsa verde is an easy blender sauce that is great as a sauce here or on its own with chips. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree the tomatillos, chile, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook, stirring until golden, about 8 minutes.
Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the reserved salsa verde over the tortillas, sprinkle with the cheese.
Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Serve.
