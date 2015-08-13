Salsa Verde Chicharrón Tacos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Enrique Olvera
September 2015

For this unusual recipe, chef Enrique Olvera quickly simmers fried pork rinds in salsa verde until tender, then turns them into a taco filling. Crumbled pork rinds on top add crunch. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound thick, crisp chicharrones, plus crushed chicharrones for garnish (see Note)
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1 1/2 cups Salsa Verde
  • Salt
  • Six 8-inch Corn Tortillas or fresh corn tortillas, warm 
  • Sour cream
  • purslane or watercress, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, combine the chicharrones and water and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the chicharrones start to soften and the water is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the salsa verde and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the chicharrones are coated and the salsa is thick, about 5 minutes. Season with salt. Serve in the corn tortillas, topped with sour cream, purslane and crushed chicharrones.

Notes

Look for good-quality chicharrones, preferably with a little meat attached, at Mexican markets.

Suggested Pairing

Tangy tomatillo salsa is fantastic with equally bright, citrusy white wines. Try these tacos with a vinho verde.

