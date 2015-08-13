Salsa Verde Chicharrón Tacos

For this unusual recipe, chef Enrique Olvera quickly simmers fried pork rinds in salsa verde until tender, then turns them into a taco filling. Crumbled pork rinds on top add crunch. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
In a large skillet, combine the chicharrones and water and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the chicharrones start to soften and the water is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the salsa verde and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the chicharrones are coated and the salsa is thick, about 5 minutes. Season with salt. Serve in the corn tortillas, topped with sour cream, purslane and crushed chicharrones.
Look for good-quality chicharrones, preferably with a little meat attached, at Mexican markets.
