Salsa Verde

Serves : 3/4 cup (180 milliliters)
Jeremy Fox

Adapted from ON VEGETABLES: MODERN RECIPES FOR THE HOME KITCHEN by Jeremy Fox

  • 1/2 cup (25 grams) chopped carrot tops
  • 1/2 cup (120 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons pickled vegetable brine or lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, germ removed, finely chopped
  • Finely grated zest of 2 lemons

In a bowl, combine the carrot tops, olive oil, garlic, pickle brine (withhold this ingredient if not using the salsa right away), and lemon zest and whisk thoroughly until combined. Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. If storing to use later, don’t add the brine (or lemon juice) until right before serving. The sauce may separate a bit, so just give it a quick whisk again before using.

