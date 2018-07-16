Salsa Roja

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, add chiles to skillet, and cook, turning often, until slightly puffed, toasted, and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2 Return all chiles to skillet, and add water just to cover. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Add onion and garlic; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until onion is tender and chiles are soft and pliable, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool slightly, about 15 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid.