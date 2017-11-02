Salsa Picante 

John Cullen
This nutty and toasty dried-chile salsa can gussy up fried eggs, soups, Hearty Mexican Cranberry Beans, braised vegetables, grilled meat and seafood—and even guacamole. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large skillet, heat 1/4 cup grapeseed oil. Add árbol chiles, puya chiles, japone chiles and cascabel chiles and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until fragrant and toasted, about 4 minutes.
Step 2
Scrape into a food processor. Add garlic cloves and 3/4 cup grapeseed oil and pulse until finely chopped. Season with kosher salt.
Make Ahead
The salsa can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5