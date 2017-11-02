Salsa Picante 
John Cullen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Jane Sigal
December 2017

This nutty and toasty dried-chile salsa can gussy up fried eggs, soups, Hearty Mexican Cranberry Beans, braised vegetables, grilled meat and seafood—and even guacamole.   Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
  • 15 dried, stemmed árbol chiles
  • 15 dried, stemmed puya chiles
  • 15 dried, stemmed japone chiles
  • 10 dried, stemmed cascabel chiles
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • 3/4 cup grapeseed oil
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 1/4 cup grapeseed oil. Add árbol chiles, puya chiles, japone chiles and cascabel chiles and cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until fragrant and toasted, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Scrape into a food processor. Add garlic cloves and 3/4 cup grapeseed oil and  pulse until finely chopped. Season  with kosher salt.

Make Ahead

The salsa can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

