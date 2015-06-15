Chef Carlos Salgado makes this smoky, spicy, rich salsa negra with black garlic and two types of dried chile. He also uses it to spike rice and beans, but you may want to put it on absolutely everything. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
In a large saucepan, combine the oil and the chiles and cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant and the chiles are browned in spots, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in both garlics along with the vinegar, sugar, cumin and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cover and let cool.
Transfer the chile mixture to a blender and pulse until a coarse paste forms. Season with salt.
Black garlic is available at Trader Joe’s markets and from obisone.com.
Grilled chicken legs or steak.
Author Name: knowuse41
Review Body: One of the best sauces i have ever tasted just dont know what it would be really good with.
Date Published: 2018-04-09