Salsa Macha
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 cups
Rick Bayless
August 2018

This spicy, peanut- and chile-based salsa can be drizzled over all sorts of dishes for an added kick and crunch. Rick Bayless likes it over fish tacos to add a roasted, nutty flavor. Make extra; it keeps well in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups olive oil
  • 1/3 cup salted roasted peanuts
  • 4 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 2 ounces dried chiles de árbol or other chiles, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 1/4-inch pieces 
  • 1 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine oil, peanuts, garlic, and sesame seeds in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until garlic and sesame seeds are golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in chiles. Let cool 5 minutes. Stir in vinegar, salt, and oregano. Let stand until cool, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Pour mixture into a blender or food processor, and pulse until garlic and peanuts are finely chopped (do not overprocess or puree). Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

