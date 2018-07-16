Salsa Macha

This spicy, peanut- and chile-based salsa can be drizzled over all sorts of dishes for an added kick and crunch. Rick Bayless likes it over fish tacos to add a roasted, nutty flavor. Make extra; it keeps well in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
How to Make It
Combine oil, peanuts, garlic, and sesame seeds in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until garlic and sesame seeds are golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in chiles. Let cool 5 minutes. Stir in vinegar, salt, and oregano. Let stand until cool, about 20 minutes.
Pour mixture into a blender or food processor, and pulse until garlic and peanuts are finely chopped (do not overprocess or puree). Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.
