Salsa Fresca

This fresh salsa from the Yucatan region of Mexico features crunchy, cool vegetables like jicama, cucumber, and radish. Or mix and match those vegetables with fresh chopped tomatillo, tomato, mango, or pineapple. Sandra A. Gutierrez recommends serving this salsa as a refreshing side dish with grilled meat or as a colorful salad topper.
How to Make It
Step
Stir together all ingredients in a medium bowl until well combined. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in refrigerator until ready to serve, up to 12 hours.
Notes
Substitue jicama, cucumber, and/or radishes with chopped fresh tomatillo, tomato, mango, or pineapple.
