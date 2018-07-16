Salsa Fresca
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Sandra A. Gutierrez
August 2018

This fresh salsa from the Yucatan region of Mexico features crunchy, cool vegetables like jicama, cucumber, and radish. Or mix and match those vegetables with fresh chopped tomatillo, tomato, mango, or pineapple. Sandra A. Gutierrez recommends serving this salsa as a refreshing side dish with grilled meat or as a colorful salad topper.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup peeled and finely chopped jicama
  • 1 cup finely chopped English cucumber
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped red or yellow bell pepper
  • 3 large red radishes, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 serrano chile, stemmed and chopped
  • 1 tablespoons finely chopped white onion, rinsed
  • 6 large fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step

Stir together all ingredients in a medium bowl until well combined. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in refrigerator until ready to serve, up to 12 hours.

Notes

Substitue jicama, cucumber, and/or radishes with chopped fresh tomatillo, tomato, mango, or pineapple.

