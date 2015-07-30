Salsa Criolla (Peruvian Red Onion Relish)

© Kate Winslow
Soaking the red onion briefly in cold water helps temper its bite. Serve this fresh relish alongside grilled steak, roast chicken, over tacos or with anything that can use a little crisp piquancy. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Soak the red onion in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels.
Step 2
Stir together the onion, jalapeño, lime juice, vinegar, cilantro and salt.
Make Ahead
The salsa criolla can be made up to 1 day ahead. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.
