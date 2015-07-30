Salsa Criolla (Peruvian Red Onion Relish)
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Kate Winslow
August 2014

Soaking the red onion briefly in cold water helps temper its bite. Serve this fresh relish alongside grilled steak, roast chicken, over tacos or with anything that can use a little crisp piquancy. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Soak the red onion in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2    

Stir together the onion, jalapeño, lime juice, vinegar, cilantro and salt.

Make Ahead

The salsa criolla can be made up to 1 day ahead. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

