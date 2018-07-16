Salsa Casera
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Sandra A. Gutierrez
August 2018

Use this simmered, fresh tomato sauce from Sandra A. Gutierrez for chilaquiles or huevos rancheros, or sauté a few spoonfuls to start your next pot of rice, beans, or braised beef. Make extra and keep it in your refrigerator to drizzle over meals and snacks this week.

Ingredients

  • 2 dried guajillo chiles
  • 1 1/2 pound plum tomatoes, roughly chopped
  • 3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup sliced white onion
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 2 large garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano, crushed
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook guajillo chiles in a medium skillet over medium-high, turning occasionally, until just soft, about 1 minute. Using scissors, cut a slit along one side of each chile, and open it like a book. Remove and discard stem, seeds, and veins. Use scissors to cut chiles into small pieces.

Step 2    

Place chiles, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, 1/3 cup water, garlic, and oregano in a blender. Process until smooth, about 45 seconds. Pour mixture through a medium-size wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard solids.

Step 3    

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high until hot. When oil is hot, add the strained tomato sauce. (Sauce will splatter.) Using a wooden spoon with a long handle, stir sauce. Simmer, stirring often, until sauce thickens slightly and reduces to 2 cups, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in salt and pepper.

