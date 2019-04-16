Salpicón Taco
Victor Protasio
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Juan Pablo Loza
May 2019

Chef Juan Pablo Loza of Rosewood Mayakoba makes this refreshing salpicón, a basic salsa made here with cucumbers, radishes, habanero, red onion, and tomatoes. “This is a classic way to serve different leftovers, which you have to reheat and add in to the salsa so all the spice and citrus will soak the meat, making this a warm and cold filling in a hot tortilla,” he says. “You don’t need to add anything else. It’s so simple and perfect just like that.”

Ingredients

  • 3 medium plum tomatoes, diced
  • 3 medium radishes, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup finely diced red onion
  • 1/2 cup peeled, seeded, and diced cucumber
  • 2 teaspoons fine sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 2 medium habanero chiles, halved
  • 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 pound 3/4-inch-cubed cooked skirt steak, flank steak, or pork shoulder
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 medium avocado, diced
  • 8 (6-inch) white corn tortillas, warmed

How to Make It

Step

Stir together tomatoes, radishes, onion, cucumber, and salt in a medium bowl; let stand until juicy, about 5 minutes. Stir in chiles, orange juice, and lime juice. Stir in meat and cilantro. Gently fold in avocado. Add salt to taste. Serve with corn tortillas.

