Salpicón Taco

Chef Juan Pablo Loza of Rosewood Mayakoba makes this refreshing salpicón, a basic salsa made here with cucumbers, radishes, habanero, red onion, and tomatoes. “This is a classic way to serve different leftovers, which you have to reheat and add in to the salsa so all the spice and citrus will soak the meat, making this a warm and cold filling in a hot tortilla,” he says. “You don’t need to add anything else. It’s so simple and perfect just like that.”
Stir together tomatoes, radishes, onion, cucumber, and salt in a medium bowl; let stand until juicy, about 5 minutes. Stir in chiles, orange juice, and lime juice. Stir in meat and cilantro. Gently fold in avocado. Add salt to taste. Serve with corn tortillas.