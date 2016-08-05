Salmoriglio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Scott Conant

This versatile sauce can be used as a dressing for roasted or grilled vegetables, seafood or meat and is great smeared on grilled bread. Slideshow: More Dressings

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 cup capers, rinsed, drained and chopped
  • Hefty pinch crushed red pepper
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/2 bunch parsley, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons oregano leaves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, garlic, capers, crushed red pepper and half of the lemon zest and cook over moderately low heat until the shallots are tender, about 12 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. When cooled, stir in the lemon juice, parsley, oregano and remaining lemon zest; season with salt.

