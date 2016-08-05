Salmoriglio

This versatile sauce can be used as a dressing for roasted or grilled vegetables, seafood or meat and is great smeared on grilled bread. Slideshow: More Dressings
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, garlic, capers, crushed red pepper and half of the lemon zest and cook over moderately low heat until the shallots are tender, about 12 minutes.
Step 2
Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. When cooled, stir in the lemon juice, parsley, oregano and remaining lemon zest; season with salt.
