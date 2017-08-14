Salmorejo 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
José Andrés
September 2017

Salmorejo is a classic soup made primarily with tomatoes and bread. It’s best with a splash of sherry vinegar, but Andalusian tomatoes pack a good hit of acidity, so they often omit it in Spain. It’s also frequently made with pan de telera, a type of hard roll, which thickens the soup, but anything from a ciabatta to a rustic white loaf is good here. Slideshow: More Cold Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds vine-ripened tomatoes, cored and chopped 
  • 1/2 pound rustic white bread, crust removed,  bread cubed (2 1/2 cups) 
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped 
  • 1/2 cup chopped serrano ham 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the chopped tomatoes with the bread, garlic, sherry vinegar and 1/2 cup of water at high speed until very smooth, about 1 minute. With the blender  on, drizzle in the 1/4 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season  with salt. Cover and refrigerate until the soup is cold, at least 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Divide the soup among  4 bowls. Garnish with the chopped eggs and ham, drizzle with olive oil and serve. 

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. 

