Salmorejo is a classic soup made primarily with tomatoes and bread. It’s best with a splash of sherry vinegar, but Andalusian tomatoes pack a good hit of acidity, so they often omit it in Spain. It’s also frequently made with pan de telera, a type of hard roll, which thickens the soup, but anything from a ciabatta to a rustic white loaf is good here. Slideshow: More Cold Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree the chopped tomatoes with the bread, garlic, sherry vinegar and 1/2 cup of water at high speed until very smooth, about 1 minute. With the blender on, drizzle in the 1/4 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until the soup is cold, at least 30 minutes.
Divide the soup among 4 bowls. Garnish with the chopped eggs and ham, drizzle with olive oil and serve.
