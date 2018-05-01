Salmon Yakitori

Double-pronged skewers give delicate, flaky proteins like salmon a bit more stability so they can be turned repeatedly without spinning around or falling apart. A soy sauce, mirin, and brown sugar glaze caramelizes on the fish and baby bok choy as it grills, and also serves as a dipping sauce.
Whisk together soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, and vinegar in a large bowl until sugar dissolves. Reserve 1/3 cup of the marinade. Add salmon to bowl, mix well, and refrigerate 30 minutes.
Preheat a grill to high (450°F to 550°F), or heat a grill pan over high, and brush grate with oil. Remove salmon from marinade. Thread sal- mon, bok choy, and scallions onto skewers. Brush with oil, and season lightly with salt.
Grill, turning once, until bok choy and scallions are lightly charred in spots and salmon is medium within, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a platter, and garnish with toasted sesame seeds. Serve with steamed rice and reserved marinade.
