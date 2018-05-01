Salmon Yakitori
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
June 2018

Double-pronged skewers give delicate, flaky proteins like salmon a bit more stability so they can be turned repeatedly without spinning around or falling apart. A soy sauce, mirin, and brown sugar glaze caramelizes on the fish and baby bok choy as it grills, and also serves as a dipping sauce.
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup soy sauce 
  • 1/2 cup mirin 
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar 
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 4 (4- to 5-ounce) skinless salmon fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • Canola oil, for brushing 
  • 4 baby bok choy, large outer leaves removed and bulbs halved lengthwise 
  • 2 large scallions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths 
  • 4 double-prong skewers 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish 
  • Steamed rice, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, and vinegar in a large bowl until sugar dissolves. Reserve 1/3 cup of the marinade. Add salmon to bowl, mix well, and refrigerate 30 minutes. 

Step 2    

Preheat a grill to high (450°F to 550°F), or heat a grill pan over high, and brush grate with oil. Remove salmon from marinade. Thread sal- mon, bok choy, and scallions onto skewers. Brush with oil, and season lightly with salt.

Step 3    

Grill, turning once, until bok choy and scallions are lightly charred in spots and salmon is medium within, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a platter, and garnish with toasted sesame seeds. Serve with steamed rice and reserved marinade.

