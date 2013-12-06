Salmon with Thai Rice Salad
© Addie Juell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
June 2014

Rich broiled salmon rests atop a lean vegetable-and-rice salad to make a beautifully balanced meal. The Asian dressing includes big-impact flavors—fish sauce, lime juice, and cayenne—but very little oil. Slideshow: Sustainable Seafood

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups long-grain rice
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice (from about 2 limes)
  • 3 tablespoons Asian fish sauce (nam pla or nuoc mam)
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • Pinch cayenne
  • 1 cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 3 carrots, grated
  • 4 scallions including green tops, chopped
  • 6 tablespoons chopped cilantro or fresh parsley
  • 2 pounds skinless center-cut salmon fillet, cut into 4 pieces
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir the rice into a medium pot of boiling, salted water and cook until just done, about 10 minutes. Drain. Rinse with cold water and drain thoroughly.

Step 2    

In a large glass or stainless-steel bowl, combine the lime juice, fish sauce, 1 tablespoon of the oil, the sugar, and cayenne. Let sit for about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice, cucumber, carrots, scallions, and cilantro.

Step 3    

Heat the broiler. Oil a broiler pan or baking sheet. Coat the salmon with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Put the salmon on the pan. Broil until just barely done (the fish should still be translucent in the center), about 5 minutes for a 1-inch-thick fillet. Put the rice salad on plates and top with the salmon.

Notes

Asian fish sauce is available at Asian markets and many supermarkets.

Suggested Pairing

Rieslings are among the most versatile of white wines and one of the few that work well with salads. With this Thai-inspired dish, try a simple kabinett from Germany's Mosel region.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up