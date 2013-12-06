Salmon with Saffron-Braised Cucumber and Fennel
© Tina Rupp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Galen Zamarra
October 2004

Plus: More Delicious Fish Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 small fennel bulbs (1 1/2 pounds)—halved, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 2 cucumbers—peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • Pinch of saffron threads
  • 1 1/2 cups vegetable stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless center-cut salmon fillet, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the fennel and cook over moderate heat for 2 minutes. Add the cucumbers and cook for 2 minutes. Add the wine and saffron and cook until the wine has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the vegetable stock and cook until the fennel is tender, 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, season the salmon pieces with salt and pepper and dust them lightly with the flour. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the salmon pieces and cook over moderately high heat until barely cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the salmon pieces to the saucepan and cook for 1 minute. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and serve at once.

