Salmon Tartare on Garlic Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a blender, combine 1/3 cup of the olive oil with the garlic, crushed red pepper and 1 tablespoon each of the parsley and mint; puree until smooth. Season the garlic oil generously with salt.

Step 2 Brush the baguette slices with the garlic oil; arrange on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes, until crisp on the outside but soft in the middle.