Salmon Tartare on Garlic Bread

This simple salmon tartare recipe from Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford is packed with herbs and drizzled with luscious and slightly pungent mustard seed oil.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a blender, combine 1/3 cup of the olive oil with the garlic, crushed red pepper and 1 tablespoon each of the parsley and mint; puree until smooth. Season the garlic oil generously with salt.
Brush the baguette slices with the garlic oil; arrange on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes, until crisp on the outside but soft in the middle.
In a medium bowl, mix the salmon with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1/3 cup each of chopped parsley and mint. Season the tartare with salt and mound on the toasts. Transfer to a platter. Drizzle mustard oil over the tartare and serve.
