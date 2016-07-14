Salmon Tartare on Garlic Bread
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Jeremy Ford
August 2016

This simple salmon tartare recipe from Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford is packed with herbs and drizzled with luscious and slightly pungent mustard seed oil. Slideshow: More 30-Minute Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped mint
  • Kosher salt
  • Twelve 1/2-inch-thick baguette slices
  • 12 ounces skinless sushi-grade salmon fillet, very finely diced
  • Mustard seed oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a blender, combine 1/3 cup of the olive oil with the garlic, crushed red pepper and 1 tablespoon each of the parsley and mint; puree until smooth. Season the garlic oil generously with salt.

Step 2    

Brush the baguette slices with the garlic oil; arrange on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 10 minutes, until crisp on the outside but soft in the middle.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, mix the salmon with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1/3 cup each of chopped parsley and mint. Season the tartare with salt and mound on the toasts. Transfer to a platter. Drizzle mustard oil over the tartare and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Medium-bodied, mineral-rich Chardonnay.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up