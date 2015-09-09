Salmon Sandwiches with Bacon and Apple-Horseradish Mayo

How to Make It

Step 1 1. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the apple and horseradish. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 2. In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Step 3 3. Wipe out the skillet and heat the oil in it. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes.