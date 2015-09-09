Salmon Sandwiches with Bacon and Apple-Horseradish Mayo
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2015

Mayonnaise spiked with Granny Smith apple and jarred horseradish is the secret to these fantastic salmon sandwiches. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped Granny Smith apple
  • 3 tablespoons drained prepared horseradish
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 slices of bacon
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • Four 5-to 6-ounce skinless center-cut salmon fillets
  • 4 brioche burger buns, split and toasted
  • 4 lettuce leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

1. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the apple and horseradish. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

2. In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until browned and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Step 3    

3. Wipe out the skillet and heat the oil in it. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 4    

4. Spread the apple-horseradish mayonnaise on the buns and top with the salmon, bacon and lettuce. Close the sandwiches and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up