Salmon Poached in Cinnamon Butter with Cedar-Planked Porcini
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Gabriel Rucker

Rucker conceived of this inventive salmon dish after sniffing a bag of porcini powder. “The aroma reminded me of cinnamon,” he says. “So I opened a jar of cinnamon and smelled the two together. Voilà! It worked.” More Salmon Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

Mushrooms

  • 1 cedar grilling plank, soaked in water to cover for 1 hour and drained 
  • Canola oil, for greasing the plank 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 teaspoon chopped thyme 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar 
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1⁄2 pound porcini or king trumpet mushrooms, cut into bite-size pieces 

Salmon

  • 1 pound unsalted butter 
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon 
  • Four 6-ounce skinless salmon fillets 
  • Kosher salt
  • Sea salt
  • Lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    prepare the mushrooms

Preheat the oven to 375°. Rub the cedar plank with canola oil, transfer it to a baking sheet and heat in the oven for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the garlic, shallot, thyme, olive oil, vinegar and salt. Add the mushrooms and toss to coat. Let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Spread out the mushrooms on the cedar plank and roast them until they are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 4    meanwhile, prepare the salmon

In a small, deep skillet, combine the butter and cinnamon. Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the skillet. Melt the butter over low heat until it registers 125°. Season the salmon fillets with kosher salt and add them to the skillet; they should be completely submerged in butter. Poach the salmon, turning the fillets halfway, until just cooked through, about 20 minutes; you may have to move the skillet off and on the heat to keep the temperature between 125° and 130°.

Step 5    

Transfer the salmon to a paper towel–lined plate and drain briefly. Season with sea salt. Serve with the mushrooms and lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Spicy, cranberry-scented Oregon Pinot Noir: 2011 The Eyrie Vineyards

