Salmon Poached in Cinnamon Butter with Cedar-Planked Porcini

Step 4 meanwhile, prepare the salmon

In a small, deep skillet, combine the butter and cinnamon. Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the skillet. Melt the butter over low heat until it registers 125°. Season the salmon fillets with kosher salt and add them to the skillet; they should be completely submerged in butter. Poach the salmon, turning the fillets halfway, until just cooked through, about 20 minutes; you may have to move the skillet off and on the heat to keep the temperature between 125° and 130°.