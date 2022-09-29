Salmon Martini

Don't worry, this martini is not fishy at all. Rather, it has a subtle savoriness from the smoked salmon that comes through with just a hint of salmon flavor. Using cold smoked salmon instead of hot smoked is key to imparting the lush, fatty, richness that makes smoked salmon so enticing, without overwhelming the drink. The use of a blanco vermouth in lieu of more traditional dry vermouth adds a bit of sweetness which helps balance the salty salmon-infused gin and the large, briney caperberry. If you don't use all the salmon-infused gin in a big batch of Salmon Martinis, try it as a substitute for London Dry in a playful take on the classic Gin and Tonic, or use it in a Bloody Mary in lieu of vodka.