Recipes Cocktails Salmon Martini Smoked salmon-infused gin and a caperberry garnish channel all the bagel and lox vibes into a balanced, brunch-perfect cocktail in this play on a dirty martini. Served at Bar Moruno in Los Angeles, a Spanish-inspired wine and cocktail bar, this signature martini is a nod toward the rest of the restaurant's menu, which is full of Spanish conservas and preserved fish. While it takes around three weeks to fully infuse the flavor of cold smoked salmon into dry gin, the result is a luscious, unique, and delicious spirit that can be used in a variety of cocktails. By David Kupchinsky Published on September 29, 2022 Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 21 days 10 mins Servings: 1 Don't worry, this martini is not fishy at all. Rather, it has a subtle savoriness from the smoked salmon that comes through with just a hint of salmon flavor. Using cold smoked salmon instead of hot smoked is key to imparting the lush, fatty, richness that makes smoked salmon so enticing, without overwhelming the drink. The use of a blanco vermouth in lieu of more traditional dry vermouth adds a bit of sweetness which helps balance the salty salmon-infused gin and the large, briney caperberry. If you don't use all the salmon-infused gin in a big batch of Salmon Martinis, try it as a substitute for London Dry in a playful take on the classic Gin and Tonic, or use it in a Bloody Mary in lieu of vodka. Ingredients Salmon-Infused Gin 2 cups (16 ounces) gin (such as Tanqueray no. 10) ½ cup (4 ounces) cold smoked salmon Martini 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) Salmon-Infused Gin 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) blanco vermouth (such as Tximista, Lacuesta or Dolin Blanc) 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) gin (such as Tanqueray no. 10) Pickled caperberry, for garnish Directions Make the salmon-infused gin: Combine gin and salmon in an airtight container and let stand at room temperature for 1 week. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill for 2 weeks. Pour mixture through cheesecloth or oil filter paper to remove excess fat and clarify; discard salmon. Infused-gin can be stored in the freezer for up to 1 month. Make the martini: Combine Salmon-Infused gin, vermouth and gin in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until well chilled. Strain mixture into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a caperberry.