Salmon Burgers with Green Tartare Sauce

For this recipe, you can use small pieces of salmon fillet, since the fish will be chopped anyway. Rick Moonen likes to serve these tender fish cakes on toasted Indian nan bread, but you can also use soft rolls or semolina buns. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the salmon with the red and green bell peppers, scallions, heavy cream, Tabasco, kosher salt and pepper. Mix lightly but thoroughly.
In a small bowl, beat the egg white until stiff. Using a spatula, gently fold the egg white into the salmon. Form the mixture into 6 patties about 1/2 inch thick.
Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add 3 of the salmon burgers, sliding a piece of butter underneath each one. Cook the burgers over moderately high heat until well browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the burgers, reduce the heat to moderate and cook until well browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the burgers to a cookie sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining oil, burgers and butter.
Set a salmon burger on half of the nan. Top each with a heaping tablespoon of Green Tartare Sauce, a slice of tomato and 1/4 cup of the greens. Set the remaining nan on top and serve. Pass the extra tartare sauce at the tables.
