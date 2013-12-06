Salmon Burgers with Green Tartare Sauce

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add 3 of the salmon burgers, sliding a piece of butter underneath each one. Cook the burgers over moderately high heat until well browned, about 3 minutes. Flip the burgers, reduce the heat to moderate and cook until well browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes longer. Transfer the burgers to a cookie sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining oil, burgers and butter.