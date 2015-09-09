Salmon, Broccolini and Fresh Red Chile Papillotes

© Eva Kolenko
Baking salmon in parchment paper is quick and easy, and there's almost no cleanup involved. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. Lay 4 large sheets of parchment paper on a work surface. Divide the Broccolini among the sheets and top each mound with a salmon fillet, 2 lemon slices and a few chile rings; drizzle each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Fold the parchment over the fish, then fold the edge over itself in small pleats to seal the papillotes.
Step 2
Transfer the papillotes to a large baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, until slightly puffed. Carefully snip the packets open with scissors and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5