Salmon, Broccolini and Fresh Red Chile Papillotes
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
October 2015

Baking salmon in parchment paper is quick and easy, and there's almost no cleanup involved. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Broccolini
  • Four 6-ounce skinless center-cut salmon fillets
  • 8 thin lemon slices 
  • 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced into rings
  • 6 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Lay 4 large sheets of parchment paper on a work surface. Divide the Broccolini among the sheets and top each mound with a salmon fillet, 2 lemon slices and a few chile rings; drizzle each with 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Fold the parchment over the fish, then fold the edge over itself in small pleats to seal the papillotes.

Step 2    

Transfer the papillotes to a large baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, until slightly puffed. Carefully snip the packets open with scissors and serve.

