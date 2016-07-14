Salmon and Walnut Cakes

Not your average salmon cake, these ones are grain-free, thanks to the walnut meal, insanely tasty, and really simple to make. Also, if you've never used canned salmon before, don't be scared—it was made for this recipe and will save you some time and effort. We serve them with wilted spinach for extra brain power, quick-pickled red onions, and a dollop of grass-fed yogurt. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°.
Fill a saucepan about a quarter of the way with water. Bring to a boil over high heat then add the sweet potatoes. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and add sweet potatoes to a large mixing bowl.
Add the salmon, walnut meal, ground flax, herbs and hot sauce to the mixing bowl. Squeeze in the juice of a quarter of the lemon (save the rest). Zest half the lemon into the bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
Form the mixture into patties. Cover a large baking sheet with parchment paper and rub with the coconut oil to prevent the patties from sticking. Arrange the patties evenly on the baking sheet and place in the oven. Cook until the patties are golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven.
Meanwhile, cook the spinach. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until translucent, about 1 minute. Add the spinach and the rest of the lemon juice. Cover and cook until the spinach begins to wilt, about 2 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to cook for about a minute, stirring. Remove the pan from the heat and season with salt and pepper.
Serve the patties over the spinach and with the pickled onions and grass-fed yogurt.
Notes
Make the pickled red onion.
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: Wow talk about healthy. There is a mega mix of nutrients in this one.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-22
Author Name: Baztheblue
Review Body: Awesome! Salmon and walnut is a delicious combination which taste heavenly! Keep the recipe coming. Thanks a lot. :)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-27
Author Name: PBW
Review Body: I don't see sweet potatoes in the list of ingredients, but I do in the instructions. How much sweet potato are we to add? It looks fantastic!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-04-13
Author Name: lisacooks
Review Body: Sounds great, but I'm not seeing how many sweet potatoes to use....
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-26
Author Name: Sharmeen
Review Body: It's delicious and very healthy. I've made this today and it came out well..
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: 50% of this dish looks healthy!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-11
Author Name: Ori Spotim
Review Body: how about something real to eat?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-30
Author Name: Merle_Wilson
Review Body: I don't understand why my salmon cake were falling apart when I try to flip them. Do you have any suggestion?
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-09-04
Author Name: VitaminMePlease
Review Body: Looks fantastically delicious.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13