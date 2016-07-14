Salmon and Walnut Cakes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Christina Liva

Not your average salmon cake, these ones are grain-free, thanks to the walnut meal, insanely tasty, and really simple to make. Also, if you've never used canned salmon before, don't be scared—it was made for this recipe and will save you some time and effort. We serve them with wilted spinach for extra brain power, quick-pickled red onions, and a dollop of grass-fed yogurt. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces canned wild salmon (bones and skin removed), drained
  • 1/2 cup walnut meal
  • 2 tablespoons ground flax meal
  • 1/4 cup dill, finely chopped
  • 4 scallions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce (optional)
  • 1 lemon
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds spinach
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons grass-fed yogurt
  • Pickled red onion, for garnish (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2    Cook the sweet potatoes

Fill a saucepan about a quarter of the way with water. Bring to a boil over high heat then add the sweet potatoes. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and add sweet potatoes to a large mixing bowl.

Step 3    

Add the salmon, walnut meal, ground flax, herbs and hot sauce to the mixing bowl. Squeeze in the juice of a quarter of the lemon (save the rest). Zest half the lemon into the bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Form the mixture into patties. Cover a large baking sheet with parchment paper and rub with the coconut oil to prevent the patties from sticking. Arrange the patties evenly on the baking sheet and place in the oven. Cook until the patties are golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, cook the spinach. Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until translucent, about 1 minute. Add the spinach and the rest of the lemon juice. Cover and cook until the spinach begins to wilt, about 2 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to cook for about a minute, stirring. Remove the pan from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

Step 6    

Serve the patties over the spinach and with the pickled onions and grass-fed yogurt.

Notes

Make the pickled red onion.

