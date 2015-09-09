Salmon-and-Citrus Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
Tangy grapefruit and creamy avocado are the perfect matches for rich salmon. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skin-on salmon fillet
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon poppy seeds
  • 2 medium navel or Cara Cara oranges, peeled and sliced 
  • 1 medium grapefruit, peeled and sections cut into thirds 
  • 1 Hass avocado, sliced into wedges
  • Snipped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Lay the salmon skin side down on a rimmed baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 20 minutes, until just cooked through. Let cool, then flake into large chunks; discard the skin.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the olive oil and poppy seeds. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Arrange the salmon, oranges, grapefruit and avocado on a platter or plates. Drizzle some of the dressing on top. Garnish with snipped chives and serve, passing additional dressing at the table.

