Salmon-and-Citrus Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Lay the salmon skin side down on a rimmed baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 20 minutes, until just cooked through. Let cool, then flake into large chunks; discard the skin.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the olive oil and poppy seeds. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.